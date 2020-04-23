Indirect Calorimeter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2026

It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during forecast period. The global indirect calorimeter market is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements and rise in awareness about indirect calorimeter among end-users. The indirect calorimeter market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 4.9% due to a significant patient pool, development in the health care sector, and increase in disposable income.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of Indirect Calorimeter Market, Request a PDF Sample Here –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52476

Rise in adoption of indirect calorimeter drives the market

Accurate estimation of energy expenditure is crucially important for proper assessment of nutritional needs. The techniques utilized currently are likely to lead to overfeeding or underfeeding in individuals, which is expected to have a detrimental effect on the health. Indirect calorimeter is a highly accurate, reliable, and noninvasive device to measure energy expenditure. It offers a scientific approach that customize patient’s nutrient delivery and energy needs to maximize the benefits of nutrition therapy.

The usage of indirect calorimeter is limited, mostly due to its high price, shortage of trained manpower, and lack of training or education. However, recent advancements in technology have made indirect calorimeters highly portable, easy to operate, and cost effective. This, in turn, has fueled the adoption of the indirect calorimeter, which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Rise in patient pool for obesity

According to the WHO, around 650 million people around the world are affected by obesity. Rise in incidence and prevalence rate of obesity has propelled the demand for personalized weight management tools that are convenient, accurate, and reliable, which in turn, is propelling the demand for indirect calorimeter.

Request for a Discount on Indirect Calorimeter Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=52476

Escalating disposable income and large untapped population in Asia Pacific to create opportunities in market

In terms of region, the global indirect calorimeter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of indirect calorimeter and high health care expenditure. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market between 2018 and 2026.

Increase in the incidence of obesity, rise in awareness about the usage of indirect calorimeter, and increase in government initiatives that mandate the utilization of indirect calorimeter for proper assessment of energy expenditure are expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to a rise in health care expenditure. Moreover, increase in focus of key players on expansion in Asia Pacific, a large untapped population, and rise in awareness about indirect calorimeter in Asia Pacific are likely to boost the market. The indirect calorimeter market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a steady pace from 2018 to 2026.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/