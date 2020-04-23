Insulin Pump Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Abbott Laboratories, Animas Corp, Asante, Becton

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Insulin Pump Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Insulin Pump Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) estimation, there was approximately 108 million Diabetic population in 1980s which increased to 422 million in 2014. Moreover, â€˜International Diabetes Federationâ€™ states that approximately 1.6 million deaths were reported in 2016. Modernization leading to the high prevalence of several lifestyle diseases including Diabetes, Changing diet and increased dependency on ready-to-eat packaged food consisting of unhealthy artificial ingredients and preservatives can be associated with the factors driving the Insulin pump market. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, which is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. The insulin pump is a portable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin in the body at a specific time interval. The pump is attached to the body to deliver insulin via a catheter that is placed under the skin. It is a programmable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin (Basal rates) to maintain the blood glucose level. Insulin pumps act as a potential alternative for insulin injections.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Abbott Laboratories (United States),Animas Corp. (United States),Asante (United States),Becton (United States),Dickson and Company (United States),Braun Melsungen AG (United States),Cellnovo Limited (United Kingdom),Medtronics Inc., (United States),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,(Switzerland)

Market Trend

Adoption of Insulin Pumps over Conventional Methods of Diabetes Management

Electronic Insulin Pumps are Preferred Over Traditional Pumps Due To Their Better Safety Results

Market Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide

Benefits of Insulin Pumps over Insulin Injection Such As Improved Glucose Level in the Body

Increasing Awareness about Diabetes in the Population

Challenges

High Cost of the Latest Insulin Pumps

Availability of Substitutes for Insulin Pumps

Unfavorable Reimbursement Plans

Proper Glycemic Controls are Particularly Difficult for Young Patients Who Do Not Multiple Needle Sticks Required for Measuring Blood Glucose Levels

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market.

The Global Insulin Pump Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: By Type (Smart Pumps, Disposable Pumps, Traditional Pumps, Tethered Pumps, Untethered Pumps, Implantable Pumps), Application (Hospital, Clinics, Health Care market), Components (Infusion Set, Reservoir, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device, Tubing, Others), Pumping Mechanism (Background Basal Insulin, Mealtime (Bolus) Insulin), Insulin pump and Supplies (Insulin Reservoirs or Cartridges, Infusion Set Insertion Devices), Technology (Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), Pump & Sensor), Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, Offline Sales, Diabetes Clinics or Centers)

The regional analysis of Global Insulin Pump Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

