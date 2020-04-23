Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Says North America and Europe are Expected to be the Largest In Terms of Revenue

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Research Report 2019 features key trends and emerging drivers that shaping this Intelligent Building Automation Technologies industry growth as the study avails you with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market.

IBAT helps in the optimization of the energy usage and operating costs. It offers numerous functionalities including ventilation, lighting management, heating, digital energy networks, and air conditioning management, buildings data analytics, micro-grid management, automated fault detection, and automated demand response.

The increasing need for enhanced security and safety in intelligent buildings is also expected to considerably fuel the industry growth. The adoption of various protocols of building automation, development of open-ended architecture, easy access to technological developments, and implementation of intelligent systems in residential infrastructures are expected to support the industry growth on a large scale. However, lack of awareness among the end users, and high initial investments may pose a challenge for growth in over the forecast period. The commoditization of the systems and development of comprehensive valuation model may act as an opportunity for the key players. The use of IP based communication and the convergence of Internet of Things and automation technologies is opening new avenues for the development of such systems across commercial, residential and the industrial segments.

The security systems, life safety systems, facilities management systems, and building energy management systems are the major product segments of the IBAT market.

No. of Pages: 92 & Key Players: 10

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

• Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.)

• United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

• ABB Limited (Switzerland)

• Azbil Corporation (Japan)

• Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Ingersoll Rand Inc. (U.S.)

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Security Systems

• Life Safety Systems

• Facility Management Systems

• Building Energy Management System

Market segment by Application, split into

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

