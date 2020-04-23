Interaction Sensor Market- Key Players are Google Inc.,Infineon Technologies,Analog Devices Inc.,NXP Semiconductors NV

Interaction Sensors: Introduction

An interaction sensor is a semiconductor device which translates subtle hand movements into gesture controls required by electronic devices so that these devices can be transformed and made to function in a manner in which they are designed to

Interaction sensors are capable of tracking millimeter hand gestures at a high speed and accuracy and they can control electronic devices such as watches and phones, without the need for physical contact. This can eliminate the need for use of knobs, buttons, or switches in the surface of electronic products such as watches, phones, and radios.

With the help of interaction sensors, the user can run commands by using his/her face or hands without physically touching the device to be operated. For instance, in case of a smartphone with an interaction sensor, the user can control or operate the phone by means of hand gestures or face movements, without touching the phone screen. In automobiles, interaction sensors can be used by the driver to control the radio, the air-conditioner, and the global positioning system (GPS) in the car.

Over the last few years, with the rising popularity of the gesture technology among various consumer electronics industries, manufacturers of interactive sensors as well as gesture sensors have been focusing on R&D activities in order to introduce advanced interactive sensors in the market

Raid Advancements in Sensor Technology to Fuel Market

Rapid advancements in the sensor technology were witnessed in the last decade. These include advancements in the gesture input technology. Key players have developed and introduced sensors, which sense gestures of hands and face, in the market.

Sensors operating with the help of gestures do not require any physical contact to operate. They have proved beneficial in applications such as smartphones, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

Emergence of on-body technologies is leading to a paradigm shift in human–computer interaction, which is expected to drive the global interaction sensor market during the forecast period. Advancements in augmented reality and virtual reality technologies are anticipated to further drive the market during the forecast period.

Advancements in Smartphones to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

There have been various advancements in smartphones, which include advancements in the camera technology and the display technology as well as integration of advanced sensors for enhanced user experience

Smartphone makers continue to focus on research and development activities in order to lure consumers, while reducing the replacement cycle. This factor is expected to drive the demand for smartphones with advanced capabilities during the forecast period.

Integration of advanced sensors, such as gesture recognition sensors, can lead to launch of innovative smartphones in the market. Gesture inputs the operation of smartphones without physical contact possible, which can enhance the experience of smartphone users.

Thus, advancements in smartphone technologies present significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of interaction sensors

