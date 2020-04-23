Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market is Booming Worldwide till 2024|Top Manufacturers-XPO, Fidelitone Last Mile Inc, EuroAGD, SEKO, United Parcel Service, Werner Global Logistics, Ryder and JD.com, Inc

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 118 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• XPO

• Fidelitone Last Mile Inc

• EuroAGD

• SEKO

• United Parcel Service

• Werner Global Logistics

• Ryder

• JD.com, Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Traditional Logistics

• Non-traditional Logistics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Furniture Assembly

• Household Appliance Installation

• Other Services

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market.

Chapter 1: Describe Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

