Managed Network Services Market 2019 Industry Demand, Future Scope and End Users, Leading Companies Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation, Hcl Technologies Limited, Ericsson

The Global Managed Network Services Market is driven by an increasing need for managed network services solutions, effective security of transactions and user identity authentication are spurring the demand for managed network services.

The managed network services market is segmented on the basis of the services delivered by key players in the market namely services, organization sizes, end-use verticals, and regions. The managed internet access & network infrastructure provisioning are estimated to have the largest market share in 2016. These services are intended at replacing the traditional network infrastructures with improved accessibility and security of the network with increasing efficiency at minimum costs.

The managed network services market is also segmented on basis of end-use verticals such as telecom & IT, retail & ecommerce, government & utilities, media & entertainment, healthcare, BFSI, industrial manufacturing, and others.

The telecom & IT is estimated to have the largest market share in 2016. Managed network services provide a combination of network monitoring, network security, data storage along with backup, and network infrastructure to end-users, which help in reducing the overall cost of operations and make the network more flexible.

Moreover, telecom and IT is a highly competitive industry, due to the rise in SMBs and its advancements in the market. This industry requires high availability of network and low downtime. Managed network services offer great quality services and network efficiency

Some of the key players operating in this market include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hcl Technologies Limited, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AT&T Inc., Wipro Limited, Lg Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Key Innovators, and Others. Key Benefits of the Report:

