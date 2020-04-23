Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Market Trends in 2019 and Beyond – Transportation in the 4th Industrial Revolution

Mass rapid transit (MRT), also referred to as rapid transit, is a mode of public transportation capable of handling high volume of passengers. Mass rapid transit is widely used in metropolitan cities, urban agglomerations, and developing sub-urban areas to transport large number of passengers, often between short distances but at high frequency. Mass rapid transit generally comprises electrically operated trains that also operate as commuter rails

Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Market- Competitive Landscape

Thales Group provided its electronic toll collecting system (ETCS) to the state railway of Thailand for its new railway line North Line and West Line as a part of Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit Master Plan. The Thales Group ETCS will help boost the train capacity by 40%

Thales Group

Founded in 1893, Thales group is a leading global technology company that operates in aerospace, transportation, and defense & security sectors. The company has a number of mass rapid transit solution for metros, light rail, trams, buses, and road. The company has expertise in IT-based & cyber security solution and is one of the key players in the MRT market. The company is a major supplier of critical electronic systems, with a portfolio that includes signaling, supervision, telecommunications, and ticketing.

For More Detailed Analysis, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68324

Bombardier Transportation

Established in 1974, Bombardier Transportation is located in Canada. Bombardier Transportation’s major business segments are aerospace and Rail transportation. The company operates through 60 production and engineering sites spread across 28 countries, worldwide. It offers a full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from complete trains to sub-systems, maintenance services, system integration solutions, and signaling systems.

Ansaldo STS

Ansaldo STS is a Hitachi Group company that engages in the design and implementation of solutions and components for signaling and in the automation of metro networks and railway lines. These include conventional and high-speed rails for transport of both passengers and goods. The company operates through seven business segments: high speed trains, computer-based interlocking, main lines & freight, metros & tramways, planning, supervision & traffic control; equipment & components, and operation & maintenance.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Request for ToC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=68324

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets