mHealth Solutions Industry | Demand Analysis, Revenue, Size, Rising Trend and Forecast 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on mHealth Solutions Industry Forecast 2019-2025′. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of mHealth Solutions Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global mHealth Solutions Industry was valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2016, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecasted period. The Industry growth is attributed to the shifting paradigm of the healthcare industry towards personalized care. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones are expected to serve as the primary support drivers.

Ask For Sample Of This Report: https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/13616

Market Player in ‘mHealth Solutions Industry’:

Airstrip Technologies

Alivecor, Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ihealth Lab Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Among the products segments, the global m Health Solution Market is dominated by connected medical device. The Healthcare industry is moving positively ahead t leverage the growing opportunities with Healthcare IT. Moreover, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring are fuelling the growth in connected medical devices. Among various mHealth Services, remote monitoring services contributes t major revenue share. The market growth can be attributed t rising medical tourism and technological advancement in healthcare IT.

In 2016, the market is dominated by North America region with a revenue share of approximately 38%.The region has witnessed huge penetration of smart phones, superior healthcare infrastructure and higher awareness levels. However, over the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected t witness huge growth. The growth in Asian market is primarily driven by development of healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism in developing countries such as China and India. Rising geriatric population and various government norms supporting the development healthcare industry in the region is als fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Buy This Research Report at 2900 USD Only(Report Will Be Delivered only in 2 Days): https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/13616

High lite Form This Research Report:

1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.

2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.

3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.

4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.

6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

Contact Us:

Manager [Business Development]

Global Reports Store

USA+1- 618-310-3972

IND +91- 739-102-4425

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets