MicroLED Market Forecast to Grow to US$ 286.38 Mn by 2026

The MicroLED market, which is in the initial stage, is witnessing significant technological advancements across the industry. Developments in the LED industry include the introduction of upgraded MicroLED panels which are exceptionally thin and proficient for the purpose of delivering excellent viewing angle which allow brighter pictures to be delivered with less power consumption.With focus on enhancing consumer experience, MicroLED delivers quick response time and in a compact format. The market for MicroLED is forecast to grow to US$ 286.38 Mn by 2026 from US$ 51.47 Mn in 2017, recording a CAGR of 21.14%.

MicroLED has off late gained traction, though LED & OLED have been long in demand and visual technologies already enjoy strong acceptance among industries and consumers. A close study of recent product launches and developments of key industry participants active in the MicroLED market reveals that in applications such as near to eye camera, VR and MR would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Non-commercial applications too such as laptops, smartphones, and home theaters are forecast to see demand surge, gaining significant uptake toward the second half of the forecast period of the MicroLED market study.

This rise is due to further improvement in consumer acceptance and expected dip in the product prices which is mainly the MicroLED panel display price. Factors such as improvement in consumer spending on personal entertainment is seen as crucial to influence market growth trends for both commercial and non-commercial applications. The MicroLED market however still faces challenges since high volume consumer applications are still out of reach for full scale MicroLED deployment because of expensive price of MicroLED.

North America held the largest market revenue share of the MicroLED market in 2017 and this region is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 20.45% during the forecast period. Rising implementation of MicroLED in smartphone display and smart watches is anticipated to drive the MicroLED market across North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Analyzing the Asia Pacific MicroLED market at country level, in 2017, China held majority of revenue share followed by Japan. However, in terms of revenue generation, India is anticipated to grow with at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing smartphone sales across the country is likely to create a lucrative market for MicroLED.

Global MicroLED Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global MicroLED market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the MicroLED market are Apple, Inc., Sony Corp, Oculus VR, Ostendo Technologies, and LG Electronics among others. Various business strategies are being adopted by the market leaders. Companies are focusing on expanding their business by developing strategic partnerships and by offering innovative solutions in the end-use market.

