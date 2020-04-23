Microminiature Connector Market- Key Players are Molex, LLC,HUBER SUHNER AG,Smiths Interconnect Group Limited,SOURIAU SAS,Amphenol Aerospace

Microminiature Connectors: Introduction

Microminiature connectors are designed for use in several industrial applications wherein minimum dimensions need to be achieved. These connectors are developed and tested as per MIL specification standards such as MIL-DTL-83513 and MIL-DTL-38999.

Apart from small size, microminiature connectors have features including light weight, high reliability, and efficiency. Also, the circular design configuration of these connectors provides mil-spec performance that can withstand harsh environments.

Moreover, key manufacturers have designed microminiature connectors with different design configurations and interconnect types, such as board-to-board, wire-to-wire, wire-to-board, FFC/FPC, I/O, and memory card.

Microminiature connectors are perfect for use in any application wherein space is limited. Thus, these connectors are largely used in several applications such as hand-held units, aircraft frames, mobile devices, and medical devices.

Furthermore, microminiature connectors is a preferred choice for use in satellites and surveillance equipment

Key Drivers of Global Microminiature Connector Market

Microminiature connectors offer significant savings in both weight and space requirements, owing to their small size and the level of performance equal to their larger, circular counterparts

Thus, the adoption of microminiature connectors continues to rise in multiple applications, such as aircraft frames, high-tech military, and smart medical devices, wherein small-sized, highly reliable, and durable connectors is a primary requirement.

Thus, the increasing demand for small-sized devices led by the transition toward more miniaturization of electronic equipment is a key factor projected to fuel the global microminiature connector market during the forecast period

Consumer Electronics End-use Industry Segment has Significant Growth Potential

Based on end-use industry, the global microminiature connector market can be divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others

The global consumer electronics industry is likely to witness significant demand for microminiature connectors during the forecast period. As per Statista, a Germany-based online portal for statistics, 1.56 billion smartphones were sold in 2018.

Hence, the use of micro-sized, high-performance connectors in the production of hand-held devices has increased. This factor is likely to drive the demand for microminiature connectors in the global consumer electronics industry throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the aerospace & defense industry is likely to witness high demand for microminiature connectors in the near future. As per Airbus’s Global Market Forecast statistics, the global air traffic is anticipated to increase at a rate of 4.4% per annum, requiring about 37,400 new aircraft worth US$ 5.8 Trn in the next 20 years.

The rapid economic development in Asia Pacific is estimated to boost the consumer electronics segment of the market in the region during the forecast period

