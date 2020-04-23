Military COTS Switches Market- Key Players are Carling Technologies,Eaton Corporation Inc.,Honeywell International Inc.,Kissling Elektrotechnik GmbH

Global Military COTS Switches Market – Introduction

Commercial off-the-shelf or COTS switches are readily available switches that fulfill the need of the customer or purchasing organization

COTS switches serve as alternatives for customized switches. Military COTS switches are designed according to the military standards so that they can operate in rugged conditions.

Increasing Demand for Military COTS Switches to Drive Global Military COTS Switches Market

The global military COTS switches market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for rugged switches

COTS switches that are used in military applications are designed to work in harsh environments such as extreme high as well as low temperatures. Also, these switches are designed to sustain mechanical shocks caused during wartime or due to unfavorable road conditions.

In order to sustain adverse environmental conditions, military COTS switches are ruggedly built, which is a key factor driving the demand for these switches

Product Enhancement Driving Global Military COTS Switches Market

Manufacturers are constantly engaged in the enhancement of military COTS switches to remain competitive in the global military COTS switches market

Military COTS switches are made from dynamic silicone materials that binds to the metal toggle, providing ideal sealing and protection from the environmental factors, shocks, and vibrations

Carling Technologies has designed military COTS switches that comply with the military standard– i.e. MIL-DTL-3950G. They are used in in atmospheres with explosive gases.

Thus, enhancement in military COTS switches is anticipated to boost the global military COTS switches market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global military COTS market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global military COTS switches market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements and high spending on military in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027, owing to presence of developed economies such as France, the U.K., and Germany in the region

The military COTS switches market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR, while Middle East & Africa and South America are estimated to be potential markets for military COTS switches during the forecast period

