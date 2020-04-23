Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2024

“ Exhaustive Study on Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Industry

Mobile Fronthaul:

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul. It consists of Base Station or NB towers equipped with RRHs (Remote Radio Head) referred as small cells.

Mobile Backhaul:

The back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul. It houses COs (Central Offices) and BBUs (Baseband Units) as well as IP MPLS network along with IP routers.

• The mobile fronthaul and mobile backhaul are connected using optical fiber which transfer information at the rate of 10 Gbps.

• With advancement in multi-antenna array technologies, DU housing 128 antenna elements (64 transmitters and 64 receivers) can communicate with CU of backhaul at the speed of about 320 Gpbs as defined in CPRI standard.

manufacturers included in the study are: , Cisco, Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent), Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom, Ciena, Fujitsu, Infinera, Omnitron Systems, ZTE, LS Networks

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , Mobile Backhaul, Mobile Fronthaul

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Telecommunications, Networking, Government, Enterprises, Other,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Scenario:

