Multi-mode Laser Diode Market- Key Players are NICHIA CORPORATION,OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH,Ushio Opto Semiconductors, Inc.

Multi-mode Laser Diodes: Introduction

A laser diode is an electrically pumped semiconductor laser that produces coherent light when the current flows through a p–n junction

Laser diodes are available in the following wavelength ranges: UV (200 – 389 nm), violet (390 – 419 nm), blue (420- 499 nm), green (500–559 nm), red (620–699 nm), and IR (700 – 2,150 nm)

Laser diodes have single-mode and multi-mode design configurations. Among these, multi-mode laser diodes have a larger emitting area, which offers higher power. Also, it offers a wide surface area at the facet, which reduces the intensity of catastrophic optical damage.

These multi-mode laser diodes are ideal for use in several industrial applications including laser cladding, fiber laser pumping, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, machine vision, and communication

Moreover, low rise time and high pulse energy of multi-mode laser diodes make them a preferred choice for use in high-resolution sensing applications in harsh environments

Key Drivers of Global Multi-mode Laser Diode Market

Growing adoption of laser diodes in end-use industries is fueling the demand for multi-mode laser diodes

Multi-mode laser diodes are largely used in optical fiber communications, optical storage, printers, scanners, lithography, sensors, displays, medical devices, and pumping of solid-state lasers

Furthermore, the demand for laser diodes with high output power in the wavelength range of 660 nm as well as 659 nm is rising in the health care industry in applications such as phototherapy and DNA sequencing

Also, in the life sciences industry, the demand for laser diodes is rising in applications including laser microscopy and Raman spectroscopy

Optics & Photonics Segment to Witness Significant Growth Potential

Based on end-use industry, the multi-mode laser diode market can be divided into material processing, optics & photonics, defense & sensing, bio-medical & life science, metrology, and others

The optics & photonics industry is likely to witness significant demand for multi-mode laser diodes during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of laser diodes in communication and data storage applications.

Moreover, the use of multi-mode laser diodes is increasing in the bio-medical & life science industry, as these diodes cause a photochemical reaction with hemoglobin, melanin, and other materials in a short time and lead to highly efficient absorption in that particular wavelength range

Thus, in the bio-medical & life sciences industry, multi-mode laser diodes are generally used in applications such as phototherapy, DNA sequencing, laser microscopy, and Raman spectroscopy

