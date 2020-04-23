Network Security Policy Management Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2018 – 2026

Information technology security policies are the practices and rules that an enterprise uses to protect, manage, maintain, and monitor its information resources. These policies are carefully developed, implemented, documented, evaluated, and reviewed on a timely basis to ensure a secured and properly managed network system. The network security policy management solution intelligently automates and simplifies the network security policy management process across the cloud, SDNs, and on-premise firewalls. The cloud-based segment is expected to account for a significant share of the network security policy management market over the forecast period. The global network security policy management market is currently driven by increase in the number and intensity of cyber-attacks.

The global network security policy management market was valued at US$ 1,297.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on addressing digital business risks, and focus on building detection and response capabilities are some of the factors expected to drive the network security policy management market. However, lack of awareness about cyber threats in some regions is a factor restraining the market. Many organizations do not provide requisite training and education about cyber threats to their employees as they themselves are not aware about it.

Availability of network security policy management solutions on-demand via a SaaS model is anticipated to present significant opportunities for the network security policy management market.The SaaS option reduces the capital expenditure with the provision of subscription based, scaling pricing model. The end-user can process network security policy changes in real time across any cloud security control and on-premise security device.

Based on region, the global network security policy management market has been categorized into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. The market in North America is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are also anticipated to constitute significant market share in the coming years.

Global Network Security Policy Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key players operating in the global network security policy management market include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

