New Study: Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Expected to Reach USD 3,065.1 Million by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market is expected to reach US$ 3,065.1 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.90% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising demand for chip scale package (CSP) LED from many backlight LED as well as flash LED applications, smaller form factor, and higher package density. Europe will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 13% through 2026.

Automotive lighting application is expected to be more lucrative for the market

The global chip scale package (CSP) LED market is bifurcated by application into backlight LED, flash LED, automotive lighting, general lighting, and others. Others includes accent lighting and flexible edge-lit lighting. Automotive lighting application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. Many companies are producing CSP LEDs at a higher volume, as the demand for LED lighting for the automotive segment is increasing for interior automotive lighting and taillight. Many CSP LED providers around the globesuch as OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Nichia Corporation, and Lumileds Holding B.V. are developingnovel automotive LED components.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52923

For instance, in 2016, Samsung Electronics, a company that provides component solutions, announced a novel CSP LED package named “Fx-CSP” to be used across automotive lighting applications. Furthermore, many companies from the CSP LED marketplace such as Genesis Photonics Inc., are seeking automotive luminaire certification for the Chinese market to enter into the supply chain. Genesis Photonics Inc. has already entered the Taiwanese market supply chain by obtaining“TS 16949” certification that is required to supply the products to the automotive industry.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the leading contributor to the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market in 2017. The contribution is primarily due to the booming chip scale package (CSP) LED marketplace along with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially driven by countries such as China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, and Japan. These countries are home to many well-established players from the chip scale package (CSP) LED domain including Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., LG Innotek, and Nichia Corporation among others.

Many players from this region are focusing on launching novel CSP LEDs worldwide. For instance, in March 2018, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., launched the novel fillet-enhanced chip-scale package LEDs named as “LM101B,” “LH181B,” and “LH231B.” The company had introduced CSP LED solutions in the year 2014 but with relatively lower efficacy as compared to LED packages that are conventional. The novel product has higher efficacy levels and can be applied to mainstream LED lighting environments.

Report Scope Can be Customized Per Your Requirements, Click [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=52923

Key players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Innotek, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, LUMILEDS Holding B.V., and Nichia Corporation likely to lead the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, LG Innotek, Lumileds Holding B.V., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others are some of the major players operating in the chip scale package (CSP) LED market profiled in this study. These players are producing CSP LEDs on a mass scale due to the increasing demand around the globe. For instance, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a semiconductor technology company announced that its WICOP (wafer-level integrated chip on PCB) a product from the CSP LED portfolio that is made for applications related to general lighting is in mass production. The company has opted for mass production of this product for automotive lighting and display backlighting applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets