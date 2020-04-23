New Trends: Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market to Reach a Value of ~US$ 26 Bn by 2027

Authors of the TMR study have analyzed the automotive windows and exterior sealing market at a microscopic as well as macroscopic level, to present resourceful insights to stakeholders. As per the statistical analysis, the growth of the market is projected to remain sluggish during the forecast period of 2019-2027, and challenges regarding raw materials are found to be the key barriers derailing the steady movement of this market.

Competing in the automotive windows and exterior sealing market would mean enormous pressure and high investments, since this landscape is fragmented in nature. A strategic approach taken by market players to offset the challenges pertaining to raw materials is partnering with suppliers. For instance, in 2018, Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of Lauren Manufacturing and Lauren Plastics, a key manufacturer of silicone, thermoplastic, and organic polymer products used for developing sealing solutions.

Besides this, expansion in developing countries of Asia Pacific helps market players operating from other parts of the world to achieve reduced operational costs, and, in turn, gives them exposure in a high-potential market.

Based on component, the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market has been classified into glass run channel, roof ditch molding, front windshield, rear windshield, hood, trunk, door, inner & outer belt, and others. The glass run channel segment held a significant share of the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market. The door segment accounted for the second-largest share of the market, owing to the extensive usage of door sealing in vehicles. Increasing penetration of sunroof systems in the automotive industry is projected to propel the roof ditch molding segment significantly in the automotive windows and exterior sealing market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

In terms of region, the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the market in 2018. The region accounted for nearly half the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market, due to the higher production of vehicles in China and Japan. Furthermore, the adoption and production of electric vehicles in China is higher as compared to that in other countries, owing to government incentives and norms, which, in turn, is likely to further boost the automotive windows and exterior sealing market in the region.

