Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry Set for Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2019-2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025.

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry is valued at approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the early diagnosis and more précised prognosis of various types of cancer, the next-generation cancer diagnostics are gaining faster adoption. Moreover, increasing cases of oncology and advancements in genomics research are primarily driving industry growth.

Market Player in ‘Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry’:

Agilent Technologies (Dako)

Almac Group

Cepheid

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Novartis AG

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

