Ophthalmology Devices Industry Outlook 2019-2025 | Market Players are BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC. DePuySynthes, JOHNSON & JOHNSON (DEPUY SYNTHES) SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC STRYKER CORPORATION THE ORTHOPAEDIC IMPLANT COMPANY WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V. ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. AESCULAP IMPLANT SYSTEMS

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on 'Ophthalmology Devices Industry Forecast 2019-2025'. Global Ophthalmology Devices Industry is valued at USD 31.5 billion in 2015.

The ophthalmic devices are designed for vision correction, surgical, and diagnosis. These devices increased adoption and importance owing to the rising prevalence of several ophthalmic diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, and other vision-related issues. The growth is primarily driven by the increase in technological advancements such as mydriatic fundus cameras, intraocular lenses, and OCT devices, Lasers usage in the treatment of several eye disorders especially diabetic retinopathy and cataract, Research & Development activities in Ophthalmology Devices. Furthermore, convenience to eye care and lack of awareness in the emerging regions are the major challenges to Industry growth. The key opportunity is the less adoption of premium intraocular lenses and phacoemulsification devices in emerging countries.

Market Player in ‘Ophthalmology Devices Industry’:

Alcon, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

HAAG-Streit Group

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented int vision care devices, surgical devices, and diagnostic & monitoring devices. In 2015, the vision care devices segment accounted for the highest share of this market and is expected t grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of diagnostic & monitoring devices, the market is segmented int the corneal topoghaphers, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmoscopes, retinoscopes, Fundus cameras, wavefront aberrometers, autorefractors/phoropters, specular microscopes, keratometers, tonometers, slit lamps, and perimeters/visual field analyzers. This segment is anticipated t grow at a CAGR of above 6.0% during the forecast period. In 2015, the optical coherence tomography scanners segment is the major segment of the ophthalmology diagnostic and monitoring devices market.

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

