Orthopedic Implants Industry Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments 2019-2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Orthopedic Implants Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Orthopedic Implants Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Orthopedic Implants Industry is valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2015. The drastic change to minimally invasive surgeries from conventional invasive procedures used in the treatment of orthopedic diseases is impacting Industry growth.

The major driver of the Industry are increasing osteoarthritis patients due to rising prevalence, increased body mass index, low bone density, diabetes, obesity, and aging population. Furthermore, a growing number of sports injuries and increasing number of trauma cases because of several road accidents also give growth to the orthopedic implants Industry. However, major restraints of the Industry are strict regulatory approval and limited medical insurance coverage. Post-surgery infections, hypersensitivity, implant dislocation, and toxicity are the increasing concerns among patients.

Market Player in ‘Orthopedic Implants Industry’:

BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.

DePuySynthes,

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (DEPUY SYNTHES)

SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC

STRYKER CORPORATION

THE ORTHOPAEDIC IMPLANT COMPANY

WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

AESCULAP IMPLANT SYSTEMS

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented int dental implants, spinal implants, reconstructive joint implants, orthobiologics, trauma & carniomaxillofacial implants, and others. The spine implants segment is expected t witness major growth in the coming years due t increasing road accidents, disc degenerative conditions and sports related injuries. The reconstructive joint implants segment accounted largest market share due t rising number of knee replacement surgeries which is due t osteoporosis and osteoarthritis among the geriatric population.

On the basis of biomaterial, the market is segmented int polymer biomaterials, natural biomaterials metallic biomaterials, and ceramic biomaterials. The largest market share is hold by metallic biomaterial segment due t minimal risk of infection, and rigidity imparted on the implants.

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

High lite Form This Research Report:

1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.

2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.

3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.

4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.

6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

