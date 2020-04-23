Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size And Prediction By Leading Manufacturers According To Its Application And Types Till 2026

Overactive bladder treatment includes various therapies used to treat the sudden, involuntary contraction of the muscle in the urinary bladder wall. This contraction leads to urgency to urinate, risen frequency of urinating, nocturia, and urge-incontinence. Overactive bladder treatment involves several approaches ranging from medication to behavioral changes as well as a combination of both medication and behavioral changes. Bladder training and pelvic floor exercises are natural treatments for overactive bladder.

On the other hand, a group of drugs called anticholinergics helps to combat the overactive bladder issue by blocking the nerve signals related to bladder muscle contraction. Rise in research and development of drugs by key players increases bladder capacity activity. This, in turn, augments the demand for drugs for use in overactive bladder treatment. Moreover, new advancements in the analytical method and the urology diagnostic technique are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases.

High prevalence of diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes, rise in geriatric population, and increase in research and development initiatives are expected to drive the global overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of new constituents of exogenous markers, rise in government funding, increase in the number of favorable initiatives for clinical laboratories, development of innovative intravesical therapies, and aggressive marketing by pharma companies are driving the global overactive bladder treatment market. Behavioral intervention is the first choice in the treatment of overactive bladder and it is commonly used among patients worldwide. Favorable reimbursements, innovative treatments, robust pipeline of drugs, and patent cliff of certain drugs are likely to provide immense growth opportunities to the overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period. However, undesired systemic effects of the current overactive bladder treatment and side-effect of drugs are likely to be major restraints of the overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period.

The global overactive bladder treatment market can be segmented based on drug type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, the market has been classified into anticholinergics, mirabegron, Botox, and others. The anticholinergics segment has been sub-segmented to darifenacin, oxybutynin, fesoterodine, solifenacin, trospium, and others. In terms of disease type, the market has been divided into idiopathic overactive bladder and neurogenic overactive bladder. Idiopathic overactive bladder is a rapidly expanding segment, owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Rise in elderly population is a major factor likely to fuel the idiopathic overactive bladder segment in the near future. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segregated into research & hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and others. Geographically, the global overactive bladder treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

Among regions, North America dominates the global overactive bladder treatment market, due to rising geriatric population suffering from urinary disorders, growing number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, increasing number of drugs receiving the FDA approval, and rising demand for new and advanced drugs for clinical tests in the region. Rising incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and increasing early-stage diagnosis of diabetes and treatment of other liver diseases are driving the pharmaceutical industry in North America. This, in turn, is expected to boost the overactive bladder treatment market in North America during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market for overactive bladder treatment, due to presence of favorable government policies regarding development of health care infrastructure in the region.

Expansion of research and development units and pathology labs in countries of Europe is also a major factor expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in geriatric population in the region. Increasing awareness among patients about kidney diseases and overactive urinary bladder and rising per capita health care expenditure are factors fueling the market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, economic growth of India and China is supporting the development of health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs in these countries. This factor is also likely to drive the overactive bladder treatment market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global overactive bladder treatment market are Astellas Pharma, Inc., Allergan, Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medtronic plc, Mylan N.V., Endo International plc, and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

