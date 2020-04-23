Parking Management Industry Growing Popularity Emerging Trends | Siemens AG., SKIDATA, Xerox Co., Cisco Systems Inc

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Parking Management Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Parking Management Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Parking Management industry valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The escalating number of vehicles worldwide and at the same time, the diminishing number of parking spots on-street is one of the prime factors involved in the growth of this industry. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industries for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Player in ‘Parking Management Industry’:

Siemens AG.

SKIDATA

Xerox Co.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsch Telekom AG

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Co.

Cubic Co.

AMANO Co.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Transport Transit

Commercial

Government

By Parking Site:

On-street

Off-street

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Solution:

Access Control

Security & Surveillance

Revenue Management

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets