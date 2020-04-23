Perimeter Security Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Perimeter Security Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures and Tables, With detailed description of past, present, and future of Perimeter Security Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. In 2014, approximately 71% of the organizations in US were affected by a successful cyber-attack and it has been estimated to increase at the rate of 61% annually in the upcoming years. This rapid growth in perimeter intrusion has compelled the demand for perimeter security solutions across world. The global perimeter security solutions Industry is expected to reach approx. $ 250 billion by 2025.

Global perimeter security Industry is driven by various factors rising focus of government for perimeter security regulations, advancement in surveillance technology, development in smart cities and so on. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation:

By Services:

 Open Systems

 Integration & design

 Risk Management Services

 Support & Maintenance

 Managed Services

 Others

By Solutions:

 Access Control

 Intrusion detections sensors

 Video surveillance

 Mass/Emergency Notification System

 ion & Design

 Risk Management

By Applications:

 Aerospace & Defence

 Transportation & Logistics

 Commercial Building

 Critical Infrastructures

 Government

 Others

Market Player in ‘Perimeter Security Industry’:

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

BOSCH SECURITY SYSTEMS

SOUTHWEST MICROWAVE, INC.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

RBTEC PERIMETER SECURITY SYSTEMS

FIBER SENSYS, INC.

CIAS ELETTRONICA

SENSTAR CORPORATION

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

High lite Form This Research Report:

1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.

2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.

3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.

4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.

6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

