Perimeter Security Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Perimeter Security Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures and Tables, With detailed description of past, present, and future of Perimeter Security Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. In 2014, approximately 71% of the organizations in US were affected by a successful cyber-attack and it has been estimated to increase at the rate of 61% annually in the upcoming years. This rapid growth in perimeter intrusion has compelled the demand for perimeter security solutions across world. The global perimeter security solutions Industry is expected to reach approx. $ 250 billion by 2025.
Global perimeter security Industry is driven by various factors rising focus of government for perimeter security regulations, advancement in surveillance technology, development in smart cities and so on. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Market Segmentation:
By Services:
Open Systems
Integration & design
Risk Management Services
Support & Maintenance
Managed Services
Others
By Solutions:
Access Control
Intrusion detections sensors
Video surveillance
Mass/Emergency Notification System
ion & Design
Risk Management
By Applications:
Aerospace & Defence
Transportation & Logistics
Commercial Building
Critical Infrastructures
Government
Others
Market Player in ‘Perimeter Security Industry’:
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB
BOSCH SECURITY SYSTEMS
SOUTHWEST MICROWAVE, INC.
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
RBTEC PERIMETER SECURITY SYSTEMS
FIBER SENSYS, INC.
CIAS ELETTRONICA
SENSTAR CORPORATION
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
