Pintle Hook Market Worth $130 Mn, Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Application and Segmentation | CAGR 3.5%

Pintle Hook Market was valued at 100 Million US$ and is projected to reach 130 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pintle Hook.

A pintle hitch is primarily used in heavy duty towing situations. The hitch itself resembles a hook that can be closed around the lunette ring that is mounted on the trailer.

The Major regions to produce pintle hook are North America, EU and Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 95 % of production in total. North America is the largest production region (production share 54.18%).

Pintle hook is mainly produced by SAF-Holland, Cequent Group, CURT Manufacturing, B&W Trailer Hitches, Buyers Products, VESTIL and these companies occupied above 55% market share by sale volume in 2015.

Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in pintle hook market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 42.73% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the second large consumption region in the next few years.

Although sales of pintle hook brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the pintle hook field hastily.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

SAF-Holland

Cequent Group

Curt Manufacturing

B&W Trailer Hitches

Buyers Products

VESTIL

Wallace Forge

Shur-Lift

VBG GROUP

In The Ditch

Prime Steel

Pintle Hook Industry Segmentation:-

Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users and products in all the regions and countries. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Segmentation by type: Rigid Pintle Hook, Combination Pintle Hook, Receiver Mounted Pintle Hook

Segmentation by application: Recreation, Agriculture, Construction, Military, Others

Segmentation by regions: Geographical segmentation includes key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pintle Hook in these regions. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study.

Pintle Hook Market Drivers & Challenges:-

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Pintle Hook indsutry and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the report.

Alongside, the research study is inclusive of the latest trends proliferating the market as well as the challenges that this business sphere is likely to present to the prominent contenders of this business space.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Pintle Hook Market Overview

2 Global Pintle Hook Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Pintle Hook Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Pintle Hook Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Pintle Hook Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Pintle Hook Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Pintle Hook Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Pintle Hook Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Pintle Hook Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

