Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2026

Point-of-sale (POS) terminals are used for making payments, printing bills, inventory management, and carrying out loyalty programs across various end-use verticals such as retail, hospitality, and entertainment. POS terminals are increasingly seeing growth in demand as these products enable ease of making payment and offer low total cost of ownership (TCO). The global POS terminals market was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9%. Moreover, by 2026, the global point-of-sale installed base is expected to reach 758.6 million units, at a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

The high adoption of POS terminals across the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and warehouse / distribution industry is driven by ease of use and high return on investment. Types of POS terminals include fixed POS terminals, and wireless and mobile POS terminals. Mobile POS (mPOS) offers many advantages over fixed POS such as low cost and enhanced mobility. Further, it offers ease of use, as any mobile or tablet can be converted into mobile POS by simply attaching a reader with it. Thus, mPOS terminals are expected to experience high growth in demand over the coming years. Components of POS systems include hardware and software.

Among other regional point-of-sale (POS) terminals markets, Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to witness a sizeable rise in their market spaces. While the Europe point-of-sale (POS) terminals market is benefitting from the increasing compliance requirements due to the rising penetration of MasterCard, EuroPay, and Visa (EMV), Asia Pacific is gaining from rapid commercialization. The expansion of the retail and the hospitality sectors is also expected to support the Asia Pacific point-of-sale (POS) terminals market in the years to come, reports the study.

Leading Players to Focus on Integrating Advance Features in Products

The global point-of-sale (POS) terminals market is witnessing a high level of competition among leading players. The presence of a large pool of players has kept the business landscape fragmented while the continued entry of new participants is adding significantly to the increasing level of competition. Panasonic Corp., Ingenico S.A., Toshiba Corp., PAX Technology Ltd., NEC Corp., MICROS Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the prominent players in this market. These companies are focusing on incorporating advanced features, such as sensors and data theft security systems, in their products to improve their presence in the global market.

Moving forward, these players are projected to shift their focus on developing markets with untapped potential opportunities. The market is undergoing an increased influx of new participants, especially software providers, which is likely to intensify the competition in this market over the next few years. The key companies may engage into strategic collaborations with smaller players to cut this competition in the near future, reports the market study.

