Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based solution which is used for backup data and specifically data coming from a backup application. Purpose-built backup appliances are deployed in standalone configurations. PBBA are designed to improve the backup process by decreasing backup and recovery windows across multiple applications and operating platforms. Moreover, these appliances are less sensitive to network latency (any delay in data communication) compared to tape-based storage solutions as they are disk based. Purpose-built backup appliances are used for data protection and disaster recovery (DR). These appliances provide enhanced security against malware attacks, disasters, and hardware failures.

The driving factor for the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market is the increasing focus of enterprises on data protection and recovery infrastructure. The stringent rules and regulations about data protection and data security such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) further boosts the demand for purpose-built backup appliances (PBBA).

The global market for purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) has been segmented on the basis of system, component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on system, the market has been segmented into open and mainframe. In terms of component, the PBBA market is bifurcated into product type, software, and professional services. The product type component is further divided into virtual appliances and physical appliances. Professional services are sub-segmented into installation and integration, and support and maintenance. In terms of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Geographically, the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market. This is due to enterprises in this region adopting purpose built backup solutionsas it provides better protection storage and protection software.

The market in Europe is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to government rules and regulations about data protection and data security such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth dueto increase in awareness among enterprises about data protection, backup, and recovery. Markets in Middle East & Africa and South Africa are anticipated to grow at a slow rate.

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) platform providers are focusing on providing flexible and easy-to-use platforms. Mergers and acquisition in the PBBA market further increases competitiveness in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Dell Technologies Inc. acquired EMC Corporation for US$ 67 Bn. The acquisition was aimed at expanding the company’s business in storage solutions.

Major industry players in the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market are creating different platforms to build different kinds of interactions. The global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market includes key players such as Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, CommVault Systems, Inc., Barracuda Network Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Quantum Corporation.

