Reduced Voltage Starter Market- Key Players are ABB,AuCom Electronics Ltd,Eaton,Emerson Electric Co.

Reduced Voltage Starters: Introduction

A reduced voltage starter is a device that starts motor with reduced power at the time of start-up. Reducing the power at start-up minimizes mechanical and electric shocks, which can damage the device

Reduced voltage starters are static starters that accelerate, decelerate, and protect three-phase induction motors

Reduced voltage starters enable the AC induction motor to speed up slowly, due to which less current is drawn than the traditional motor starter. Since minimum voltage is required to start the motor, the applied torque is also minimum, which results in easy or soft start.

Reduced voltage starters are used on all types of AC and DC motors, owing to their reliability, simplicity, and ruggedness

Reduced voltage starters are used in applications such as fans, pumps, compressors, and rock crushers

Reduced voltage starters are applied in various end-use sectors such as oil & gas, energy & utilities, and metals & mining

To get glimpse of what our report offers, ask for a report brochure

Rise in Demand for Reduced Voltage Starters for Use in Low-voltage Motor Applications

Reduced voltage starters are largely used in low-voltage applications such as fans, pumps, compressors, and rock crushers

Use of reduced voltage starters decreases the possibility of motor failure, as it reduces starting torque to avoid unnecessary wear and tear of the motor

Furthermore, reduced voltage starters are multi-functional, compact, easy to install, and easy to program. Hence, they are increasingly used in low-voltage motors across the globe.

Reduced voltage starters are used in power distribution systems to avoid the overloading issue by starting and controlling motors with the minimum torque and current. As a result of these advantages, the demand for reduced voltage starters for use in low-voltage motor applications is increasing. This is expected to drive the global reduced voltage starter market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape, ask for a customized report

Automotive Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities

Based on end-use industry, the global reduced voltage starter market can be segmented into food & beverages, oil & gas, energy & utility, and metals & mining

The oil & gas industry has emerged as an attractive sector for investments for organizations across the globe. In the oil & gas sector, reduced voltage starters are useful for remote control applications such as isolated pumping stations or offshore oil platforms.

In these applications, gentle acceleration minimizes the rising pressure and reduces mechanical stress on the motor during start-up, which is beneficial to increase life of the equipment

Moreover, increase in upstream spending is boosting oil prices. This is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity to the global reduced voltage starter market in the near future.

Hence, increase in investments in oil and gas projects is anticipated to drive the global reduced voltage starter market during the forecast period

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets