Smart Classroom Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2018 to 2026

Smart classrooms are technologically advanced classrooms that provide opportunities for smart learning and teaching by integrating advanced solutions and products, such as specialized learning and teaching software, assistive listening devices, student response management solutions, etc. Rapid developments in the field of IT and communication are opening up cost-effective and simpler ways to deliver education.

Moreover, advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing has introduced new avenues for educational institutions to teach and engage their students. Rising smart city initiatives by governments is also compelling educational institutes to adopt digital solutions to provide enhanced education to students.

The global smart classroom market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period 2018-2026. The market is expected to reach 109,660.3 Mn in 2026. The smart classroom market is primarily driven by government initiatives to offer digital education to students. Governments of several countries are increasingly engaging in providing digital education in schools and other educational institutions. Besides providing broadband facilities, governments are also encouraging educational institutions to offer e-learning courses.

For instance, [email protected], an initiative by the government of Singapore, provides high-end technology and digital content to schools of Singapore. Furthermore, as per the 2018 budget, the government of Singapore plans to spend about US$ 12.8 Bn in 2018 on the education sector in order to provide better quality education to students. Thus, rise in investments in the education sector and increase in number of government initiatives supporting digital education are some of the factors driving the smart classroom market globally.

Partnership and acquisitions are some of the prominent strategies adopted by smart classroom players in order to sustain in the market or strengthen their presence. Companies are also focusing on providing customized solutions to customers at unique pricing. Furthermore, the players are concentrating on signing long term contracts with educational institutes which would help them to generate continuous revenue from the customers over the years. Some of the key players operating in the smart classroom market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, and others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets