Social Robot Market Analysis Report by Applications and Segment by 2025 | Key Players Knightscope, Furhat Robotics, Intuition Robots, Utelias, Reach Robotics

The Global Social Robot Market is expected to grow and drive the market due to the increase in baby boomer population who are reaching medicare age and this industry is form of personnel especially to serve the growing elderly population. The key factor for the adoption of social robots is the technological literacy and acceptance by the consumers.

Another driver for the growth of social robots market is the availability of innovation, budgets or subsidies can drive the adoption of social robots by both established players as weel as startups. The simplicity of work processes and its execution can drive the adoption of social growth and fuel the growth of this market.

Rise in innovation budget, growing need for efficient and simpler work process along with the advancement in AI, growing number of players and physical robot designs enables these machines on taking complex array of social roles which makes them understand our feelings and provides advice are the factors that significantly creates an opportunity and boosts the growth of this market.

Factors like lack of skilled labor as well as high initial investment would limit the market growth. Geographically, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a highest rate owing to the rising labor cost and rapidly aging population and falling birth rate especially in china and Japan who augment the need to replace workforce with social robots.

Key players covered in the report

• Knightscope

• Furhat Robotics

• Intuition Robots

• Haapie SAS

• Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

• Utelias

• Reach Robotics Target Audience:

* Social Robot providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End User, and Component Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Component & End User, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Componention, spending were taken into consideration. We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate. The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute Customization Service of the Report:

