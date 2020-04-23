Supply Chain Analytics Market 2019 Industry Technology, Global Demand, Remarkable Growth Prospective and Key Players (Tableau, IBM, Microstrategy, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, etc.) and Forecast by 2025

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing data generation in business organizations across the globe, forecasting accuracy and the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of supply chain analytics solutions is expected to drive the demand for Supply Chain Analytics market.

The Supply Chain Analytics market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of supply chain analytics can be attributed to the substantial benefits they offer to end-use industries. Rising effort by various industry experts on product innovations, especially in developed market is a significant factor which creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Major challenges faced by the Supply Chain Analytics market is the security concern regarding security of industry specific data and lack in the adoption of the supply chain analytics solutions. Geographically, APAC dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of supply chain analytics amongst the business organizations running in numerous verticals.

Key players covered in the report

• Tableau

• IBM

• Microstrategy

• Oracle Corporation

• SAS Institute, INC.

• Capgemini S.A.

• Genpact

• Kinaxis INC.

• Birst, INC

• Sage Clarity LLC

Target Audience:

* Supply Chain Analytics providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Service, and End UsersMarket Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies



* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets