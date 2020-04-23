Telemetry Solutions Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2027

Telemetry Solutions Market – Introduction

The word telemetry has its origin from the word “tele” which means remote, and “metron” which means measure, adding up to telemetry. Telemetry is the collection of data from inaccessible or remote locations.

Telemetry solutions are used to gather data and manage and store the collected data. The use of telemetry solutions is found across various industry verticals wherein the data is required to be gathered from inaccessible or unreachable destinations such as agriculture, space, and space sciences.

Data present at the remote location is made easy to access by telemetry solutions. Asset and personnel tracking becomes easy with the use of these solutions.

Inventory management and fleet management, along with location tracking is also possible by using telemetry solutions.

Adoption of telemetry solutions in defense, resource exploration, and space, driving the telemetry solutions market

Telemetry solutions are used in complex and advanced systems such as RPVs, missiles, spacecraft, chemical plants, and oil rigs since it allows the immediate alerting, observation, and recording essential for safe and efficient operation of the systems. Space agencies such as European Space Agency (ESA), ISRO, NASA, and other agencies use telemetry solutions to collect data from satellites and spacecraft.

Telemetry solutions play a very crucial role in the development of aircrafts, satellites, and missiles. Engineers that develop the complex systems need critical system parameters to improve and analyze the system performance. In the absence of telemetry solutions, this data would often be unobtainable.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the telemetry solutions market

The telemetry solutions market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period with the improvement of emerging trends and technology in Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data analytics.

Advancements in the semiconductor and embedded systems industry is also expected to drive the telemetry solutions market. Moreover, increased awareness of safety, and compulsory rules and regulations in various countries are working in favor of the telemetry solutions market.

Rise in demand for increased accuracy of the location as GPS is installed in these solutions in the automotive industry is escalating the market toward growth trajectories.

However, regulatory compliances in different regions might cause hindrance in the growth of the telemetry solutions market.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of the Global Telemetry Solutions Market

In terms of region, the global telemetry solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to account for a major share of the global telemetry solutions market during the forecast period due to advancements in technology and introduction of telemetry applications with enhanced accuracy in the region.

Although Europe and North America are expected to hold significant shares of the global telemetry solutions market during the forecast period, the markets in APAC and MEA are expected to expand at a significant rate.

