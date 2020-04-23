Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC) Market Along with Attractive Growth By Top Key Players like- SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV

“Summary

Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.

The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification is to ensure the maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help increase productivity and also help local manufacturers comply with the global standards.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV, TUV Rheinland, UL LLC, ALS Limited, TUV Nord Group, Mistras Group, SAI Global, BSI Group, Exova Group

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , In-House, Outsourced

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE, Other,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

