Tokenization Market – Will Fundamentally Change The Traditional And New Capital Markets

Tokenization is a data security system which converts sensitive data into a unique ID, referred to as token, to avoid unauthorized access to sensitive information. This process then preserves all the information in a format that allows the information’s security not to be compromised. Tokenization is beneficial for enterprises as it makes it difficult for individuals to hack the system or breach security, to gain access to user data. The advantages of tokenization include the ability to secure sensitive data, reduced data loss, reduced payment card industry data security standard (PCI-DSS) compliance scope, compatibility with other technologies, and overall internal protection. The market for tokenization is forecasted to grow to US$ 6,901.1 Mn by 2026, recording a CAGR of 18.6%.

The major factor responsible for growth of the tokenization market is rising data security concerns in all the data sensitive companies around the world. The tokenization market has experienced considerable growth due to large number of financial firms opting for increasing security in payment processing systems.

With increasing credit card fraudulent activities, there is a rise in demand for payment security. Tokenization is often used for credit card processing. The payment card industry (PCI) council describes tokenization as a method in which the primary account number (PAN) is substituted with a surrogate/alternate value called a token.

Based on geography, the global tokenization market has been segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the global tokenization market with a substantial share in 2016, primarily due to rising deployment of tokenization solutions for various applications such as payment security and customer data management across organizations operating in North America, particularly in the U.S. which has given impetus to the tokenization market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth in terms of adoption of tokenization solutions during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising adoption of digital services such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, mobility, and Artificial Intelligence, leading to the rising trend of high amount of data from the APAC region.

Global Tokenization Market: Competitive Dynamics

Tokenization solution providers are expanding their product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions, which provide them a larger customer base with an enhanced and comprehensive suite of hardware and software. Companies are also focusing on winning long-term contracts and providing multi-service platforms to their customers.

The global tokenization market includes different players such as Gemalto NV, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, First Data Corporation, and CyberSource Corporation.

