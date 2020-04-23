Trends And Opportunities Floating In The Concentrated Butter Market

Market outlook: Concentrated Butter

The chunkier form of milk called Butter is known for clinching the dairy market due to its enormous amount of benefits in terms of vitamins and minerals to the body. The powerful antioxidant properties and its ability to boost the nutritional absorption rate has escalated its popularity not only in relation to cooking and bakery but in cosmetics too. The market evolution has led to the development of different types of butter such as cultured butter, sweet cream butter, raw cream butter, concentrated butter and whey butter. Consumer’s preference towards a healthy lifestyle has induced a prevalent demand for concentrated butter in the global market. Known for a longer shelf life, concentrated butter has elevated consumer awareness especially in the lactose intolerant population due to the trivial amount of casein and lactose presence in it. The increasing implementation of concentrated butter in the food industry and household practices is primary reason for its rising demand in the market.

Reasons for Covering Concentrated Butter as a Title

Concentrated butter is evolving as one of the salient products in the food industry, primarily in confectionery, desserts, ready meals and dairy products due to its processing ability at varying melting points extending from 50 to 104 F. The presence of higher smoke point makes it suitable for peculiar cooking purposes like Sautéing. Apart from that, cooking concentrated butter is also accompanied with multi-health benefits such as: protection against gastrointestinal issues, improved thyroid and cardiovascular health and enhanced bone health. These benefits have caused a soaring demand for concentrated butter in the global market. According to a study conducted by US National Library of Medicine, concentrated butter is effective in reducing symptoms of psoriasis and people consuming it have a lower chance of acquiring coronary heart disease.

Global Concentrated Butter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global concentrated butter market are: Roil Foods Ltd., Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., Verka USA, Organic Valley, Amul, Nordic Creamery, Beneficial Blends LLC, Lurpak, Hook & Son, MCT Diaries, Royal VIV Buisman, Netherland Fram Ltd. Avera Foods (Pty) Ltd., Lactalis International, Flanders Milk among others

Market Player Activities

Royal VIV Buisman, a Netherland based company launched concentrated butter under the brand name ‘Beurre Brillant’ with 99.8% milk fat with three product portfolios namely: Butter Crème, Butter Cake, and Butter Croissant. The company claims it to have extended microbiological shelf life accompanied by storage at high temperatures without the spoilage risk.

Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., a USA- based company launched concentrated butter for application in the retail sector. The concentrated butter is unsalted in addition to being 99.99% pure milk fat. The company claims it to be useful to lactose intolerant population.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The ongoing drift of a healthy lifestyle has led to the captivation of consumers towards the use of concentrated butter due to its wide range of benefits accompanied with excellent taste. From food service to household purposes, concentrated butter has completely outspread its application in the products. Thus, the market players need to strategize the promotional and advertisement activities of concentrated butter products by triggering its health benefits and thus, boosting the consumer awareness at a global level.

