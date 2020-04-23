Two-wheeler Stability Control Market – Company Strategy, Product Portfolio and Recent Developments For 2018

Two-wheeler Stability Control Market Introduction

The two-wheeler stability control system prevents the wheel of a two-wheeler from slipping sideways, while turning or cornering. The stability control system is also referred to as anti-skid control system. This technology has major application in four-wheelers too. However, the market for stability control for two-wheelers is expanding at a rapid pace, owing to a rise in the accident rates of two-wheelers and enactment of stringent standards on two wheeler manufacturers to equip their vehicles with advanced safety systems such as stability control. Two wheeler stability control is a technology that prevents a two-wheeler from skidding sideways and helps stabilize the two-wheeler while turning or cornering.

Two-wheeler Stability Control Market – Competitive Landscape

Robert Bosch GmbH first developed the stability control system for two wheelers. Since then, various others players have entered in the market owing to significant demand for the system. Other potential players operating in the two-wheeler stability control market are Continental AG and DENSO CORPORATION.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH has developed two-wheeler stability control system that helps the biker, during accelerating and braking. The two-wheeler stability control system offers support by monitoring an all-inclusive key data of two-wheeler such as acceleration, lean angle, and torque. In 2013, two-wheeler stability control system first installed in two KTM brand models by Robert Bosch GmbH.