U.S. External Defibrillators Market Emerging Trends, Analysis and Outlook by key Players Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Philips Healthcare

The U.S. External Defibrillators Market are devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulse-less ventricular tachycardia.

The U.S. external defibrillators market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, and growth in focus toward public access defibrillator by the public & private organizations. However, frequent product recalls, increase in pricing pressure on players, and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest, might impede the market growth. Moreover, technologically advanced defibrillator devices, increase in adoption of automated external defibrillators, will create profitable opportunities for key players operating in the market.

The U.S. external defibrillators market is segmented into type, end use, end user and region. Based on type the market is bifurcated into Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD). Moreover, based on End use the market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, and Home.

Some of the key players operating in this market include:

• Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Philips Healthcare, HeartSine Technologies LLC., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Defibtech, Llc, Physio-Control, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Schiller Ag.

No of Pages 121

* U.S., Regional, End users, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed Market dynamics, industry outlook with Market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the Market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this Market on a U.S. and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on Market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long-term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, regional & end users and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Emerging technologies benefitting the Market Target Audience:

* External Defibrillators providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter * Distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

Research Methodology:

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third-party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration. We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate. The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Product Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Customization Service of the Report:

