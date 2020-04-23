US Healthcare Information Technology Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2019-2026

Clinical Healthcare IT is the area of Information technology which involves design, development, creating, use and maintenance of information systems in healthcare industry. Automated information systems are expected to lower cost, improve efficiency and lower error. IT also helps the healthcare providers to collect, organize, store, retrieve and use the information electronically at all point of care. Clinical information system provides a clinical data repository which provides data related to patient’s history of illness and all the interactions with the care provider. The repository provides important information to physicians which helps them to decide about the condition, treatment options, and wellness activities as well as the actions undertaken in the past and other relevant information that could also be helpful to the physician examining the patient currently.

Among all the segments EHR is the fastest growing segment due to financial support provided by HIPA act, those who successfully meet the revised ICD-10 guidelines criteria of ‘Meaningful Use’ by 2015 would be eligible to get incentives.

This research report on the Healthcare Information Technology market provides in-depth analysis of the US Healthcare Information Technology by types for the period from 2014 to 2020. The report highlights the major market drivers driving the growth and also, challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for all the market segments till 2020. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape, major players and their market share in 2014. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.

The report also profiles the major companies active in this field, including Agfa, Athenahealth Inc, Carestream Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Eclinicalworks LIC, Cerner Corporation, E-MDS Inc, Epic, GE Healthcare and Mckesson Corporation.

Speak to Research Analyst to Understand more About Research at Link – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/us-healthcare-information-technology-market/

The US Healthcare Information Technology market is segmented on the basis of types:

US Healthcare Information Technology market by type

• Electronic Health Records

• Provider Order Entry Systems For Drugs, Lab Tests And Procedures

• Electronic Prescribing System

• Picture Archiving And Communication Systems For Filmless Imaging

• Laboratory Information Systems

• Clinical Decision Support Systems

• Telemedicine

• Other Related And Supporting Technologies

US Healthcare Information Technology market competitive landscape

• Major Players and their Market Share Analysis

• New product launches

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint ventures

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets