Video on Demand Market – The Digital Revolution Is Disrupting the TV Industry

Video on demand (VoD) is a service that enables users to view video content from a wide range of digital libraries and control the temporal order to view content through internet. VoD service provides a wide range of video content such as movies, music, TV series, and sports to users for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, VoD systems deliver the services to users through multiple platforms and connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, cable television, and smart TVs. Companies are developing better applications to deliver effective and efficient VoD services on the user’s device to enhance the viewing experience. VoD service providers are collaborating with content producers to provide exclusive and premium content to viewers.

VoD services are transforming the traditional television landscape by offering unique features such as high quality and exclusive video content on demand through broadband and mobile networks. The VoD market is mostly driven by factors such as growing adoption of mobile devices for watching online videos and increasing internet based consumer spending.

In addition, the rapid developments in high-speed networks are enabling video on demand service providers to deliver faster downloading and streaming service to users. Demand for personalized viewing of content is increasing which enables users to watch the content as per their convenience.

The global video on demand market has been segmented based on business model, content, and geography. Based on business model, the market can be segmented into transactional video on demand (TVoD), subscription video on demand (SVoD), advertisement video on demand (AVoD), and hybrid (SVoD + AVoD). Based on content, the market can be segmented into sports, entertainment, education and information, and TV commerce.

North America led the global video on demand market, accounting for substantial share in 2017.The U.S is the major market for video on demand in the region. The increasing connected devices such as mobiles, tablets, and smart TVs are the major drivers for the video on demand market in the Asia Pacific region. The market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global Video on Demand Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global video on demand market. Key players profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Home Box Office, Inc., Hulu LLC, Apple, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Television), Verizon Communication, LLC, YouTube, LLC, maxdome GmbH, and Canalplay.

