Worldwide Analysis on Automotive Integrated Power Brake Market Strategies and Forecast, 2019 to 2027

The automotive integrated power brake provides electro-hydraulic and vacuum-independent braking solution for vehicle which combines electronic stability control with brake force boosting as a single unit. Integrated power brakes provide maximum dynamics and assists hybrid and electric vehicles to run more efficiently.

The introduction of vehicle stability systems such as electronic stability program (ESP), and passive safety systems such as seat belts and airbags, has been improving driving safety and reducing the number of road traffic fatalities and severe injuries significantly in the last decade. Presently approximately all OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are undertaking research & development on autonomous vehicles or are involved with highly automated driving (HAD) functionalities including automotive integrated power brake systems.

Automotive Integrated Power Brake Market – Competitive Landscape

The global automotive integrated power brake market is led by a few key players. Key players include Continental Ag, Nissin Kogyo, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, Hyundai Mobis, HUAYU, BWI Group, Dongguang Aowei, Carlisle Brake & Friction, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Wanxiang, Zhejiang Jingke, Brembo SpA, CARDONE, FTE Automotive, TRW Automotive, and Liuzhou Wuling.

Robert Bosch GmbH

In March 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH acquired all shares in Hytec Holdings (Pty.) Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in South Africa. Hytec is a leading provider of hydraulic and automation solutions.

In February 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH formed a joint venture with reinsurance company Munich Re in order to develop new ideas in the field of Industry 4.0. The two companies are anticipated to provide new technologies for connected manufacturing.

TBK Co., Ltd.

In August 2017, TBK Co., Ltd. signed a technical assistance agreement with Hindustan Composites Limited in order to manufacture friction materials for automotive brakes. Consequently, TBK Co., Ltd plans to develop a new business in commercial vehicles in India.

The oil sector across the region is expanding, leading to steady expansion of the economy. Africa is the world’s second fastest-growing region, registering average annual GDP growth of 4.6% between 2000 and 2016. The political situation across most countries in Africa is stable, which in turn is attracting investments across the region. The net manufacturing output of sub-Saharan Africa has increased by an average 5% per annum between 2011 and 2015. Africa’s agenda of economic transformation offers new business opportunities to investors. Moreover, a large consumer base with growing per capita income is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities across Africa. This, in turn, is likely to boost the vehicle market along with the market for automotive integrated power brakes.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets