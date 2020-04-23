Worldwide Analysis on Reinsurance Market Strategies and Forecast, 2018 to 2026

Reinsurance is an arrangement under which the reinsurer company (reinsurer) agrees to protect the insurance company (also known as ceding company) from calamities written under the agreement. Reinsurance is designed to enhance the ceding company’s surplus position and financial strength, and reduce the net amount at risk on specific risks. Reinsurance allows the ceding company to maximize the risk it can underwrite on a single risk and expand the volume of business it can underwrite. The reinsurance includes group and individual critical illness, disability and life & health, and property & casualty (P&C) reinsurance.

In terms of end-user, the non-life/property & casualty reinsurance segment accounted for highest market share in 2017 and is estimated to hold the position over the forecast period. To protect their investments, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and transportation are some of the leading sectors opting for property & casualty reinsurance services.The global reinsurance market is currently driven by a favorable regulatory environment.

Growth in property catastrophe protection is a major factor expected to drive the reinsurance market. However, lack of disposable income is a major factor restraining the market. Developing countries of Africa have frail economies with resultant low insurance infiltration due to lack of disposable income, and globalization & competition from foreign companies. In South Africa, disposable income per capita is much lower than the OECD average of USD 30,563. Regional economic activities are anticipated to present significant opportunities for the reinsurance market. The United States, China, Germany, Japan, and United Kingdom are some of the countries with the strongest economic growth.

To Understand Key Trends, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55410

Based on distribution channel, the global reinsurance market has been segmented into direct writing and broker. The broker segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR, thus becoming the leading revenue generating segment by 2026. This is primarily because of increase in number of brokers, especially across North America and Europe. Based on end-user, the global reinsurance market has been segmented into life & health reinsurance companies and non-life/property & casualty reinsurance companies. Furthermore, based on region, the global reinsurance market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Reinsurance Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key players operating in the global reinsurance market include Barents Re Reinsurance, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BMS Group Ltd., China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation, Everest Re Group, Ltd., Hannover Re, IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., Lloyd’s, Munich Re, Odyssey Reinsurance, PartnerRe, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, SCOR SE, and Swiss RE Group.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets