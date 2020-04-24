3D Printers Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive| Stratasys Ltd., Graphene 3D lab, EOS, Arcam AB, Autodesk, ExOne Co.

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global 3D Printers Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Stratasys Ltd. (United States), Graphene 3D lab (United States), EOS (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), Autodesk (United States), ExOne Co. (United States) etc.

Summary:

The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments i.e. by type (Desktop 3D Printer and Industrial 3D Printer) and major geographies. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global 3D Printer market throughout the predicted period.

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this 3D Printer market analysis report suggests strategies Manufacturers can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

Global 3D Printer are expected to make a significant contribution to the overall industry, with an estimated market to reach USD35.2 Billion by 2024. According to the report, some of the important driving forces behind the market growth are “Growing Focus on Reducing Manufacturing Cost and Process and Time Consumed in It and Developments of New 3D Printing Materials Fueled by Government Support”. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiency and meeting regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original Manufacturers, additional restraints impacting market are “Lack of Availability and High Cost of the Materials and Size Limitation as Large Items can’t be Created” which is continuously seeking attention of Industry Experts and Decision makers. The incite area of the relevant players is considered thoroughly in the study with proposition to materialistic things, magnetizing and inducing methods, and the level of conflict within competition.

The report offers several leading Manufacturers, including:

Stratasys Ltd. (United States)

Graphene 3D lab (United States)

EOS (Germany)

Arcam AB (Sweden)

Autodesk (United States)

ExOne Co. (United States)

3D Systems Corp. (United States)

EnvisionTEC (Germany)

Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Customized Products Across Industries and Increasing Dominance of Virtual Reality (VR)

Restraints:

Lack of Availability and High Cost of the Materials

Size Limitation as Large Items can’t be Created

Opportunities:

Rapid Growth in Industrialization in Emerging Countries and Emergence of Industry 4.0

Key highlights of the Global 3D Printer market Study:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the 3D Printer market for the next five years.

• Forecast of the Global 3D Printer market size and its contribution to the parent market by type, application and by country.

• Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

• Uncovering market’s competitive landscape and in-depth information on various Manufacturers

• Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of 3D Printer Manufacturers

Customization in the Report Available:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global 3D Printer market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in 3D Printer market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes 3D Printer Manufacturers, Suppliers/Distributors, Components Suppliers, End-users Industries, Potential Technology Investors, Market and Research Industries, Government Agencies, Research Institutes and Others.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of 3D Printers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the 3D Printers market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the 3D Printers market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the 3D Printers (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the 3D Printers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 3D Printers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

