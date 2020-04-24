AI In Telecommunication Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

An extensive analysis of the Global AI In Telecommunication market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like IBM, Microsoft, Intel, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance Communications, H2O.ai, Salesforce & Nvidia.

Porter’s Five Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces which limit any industry’s profit according to external factors. These forces are the threat of new entrants, the customer bargaining power, the supplier bargaining power, the substitution to an alternative product or service, and the intensity of competition among current rivals inside the industry.

Prominent players profiled in the study: IBM, Microsoft, Intel, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance Communications, H2O.ai, Salesforce & Nvidia

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network?s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network?s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. ? in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.

31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.

At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.

Geographically, the United States dominated the global AI in Telecommunication market in 2017 and accounted for around 28.9% share of the total market in the same year. Further, the Asia-Pacific region with major markets such as Japan and China is expected to record explosive growth as compared to other regions in later years of the forecast period.

In 2018, the global AI In Telecommunication market size was 340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5640 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 41.9% during 2019-2025.

Product Type: , Solutions & Services Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America Application: Network Optimization, Network Security, Customer Analytics & Others

