Aquafeed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2025

Sealants are considered as elastomeric materials that provide environmental isolation, and are used to join two surfaces together for the purpose of load transfer. Tank sealants are important adhesives for sealing internal parts of the fuel tanks by sealing the rivets and joints. They help restrict fuel leakages from the tanks. They act well when they come in contact with steel, aluminum, and titanium. Tank sealants exhibit a flexible rubber-like form that helps maintain their properties within optimum temperature range up to 250°F. Tank sealants are employed in several applications due to their resistant to oils and other fuels.

The fuel tanks sealants market can be segmented based on type of packaging, polymer type, end-user, and region. Fuel tanks are packed in three different types, namely, individual containers, jar kits, and pre-filled tubes. Individual containers are available in different sizes ranging from ½ pint to maximum 50 gallons. Its common sizes are utilized for aircraft homebuilding. Pre-filled tubes are available in 2.5 (ounces) oz. and 6 (ounces) oz. sizes for usage in sealant guns. Fuel tank sealants are available in small sizes for individual usage, which are known as jar kits. They are available in sizes up to 4 (ounces) oz. Jar kits are intended to be mixed and used all at once and are useful for repairs. Based on polymer type, the fuel tank sealants market can be segregated into polysulfide liquid polymer and butyl liquid polymers. In terms of end-user, the fuel tank sealants market can be segmented into aircraft building, automotive, aerospace, defense, transportation, and after-services.

The property of sealants to adhere to any aluminum surface, including bare metal and anodized surfaces, provided that the surfaces are properly cleaned acts as a key driver of the market. Fuel tank sealants can withstand high temperature and pressure. They help restrict fuel spillage from the fuel tanks. They provide good resistance against moisture and water present in the fuel tank. The manufacturers of fuel tank sealants are constantly striving to improve their product, including a low-temperature, fast-curing sealant that is used in conjunction with a dedicated primer

Restraints of using fuel tanks sealants are quite tenacious and are likely to immediately stick to anything they touch. Gloves need to be worn at all times when handling fuel tank sealants. Excessive straining of fuel tanks need to be avoided in order to maintain the rigidity of the fuel tanks and to restrict the leakage of fuel.

Fuel tank sealants are expected to be utilized in harsh environments such as arid deserts and cold countries due their flexible property. North America is a major market for fuel tank sealants due to the year-on-year increase in the production and manufacturing of aerospace and defense equipment. Aerospace and aviation sectors in countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore are leading end-users of the fuel tank sealants market due to the increase in industrialization activities and strengthening defense in these countries. . Demand for fuel tank sealants is anticipated to increase in countries of Europe such as the U.K., Germany, and France, due to the increase in industrialization in line with manufacturing of arms, ammunition, and development of smart and environment friendly cities.

Key players operating in the fuel tank sealants market include PPG Industries, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Permatex, Flamemaster, and Cytec Industries.

