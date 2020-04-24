Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

Plasma is straw colored, clear liquid component of blood which is basically a protein-salt solution. The red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are suspended in the blood plasma. Plasma is 92% water and accounts for 5% of the total human body weight and about 55% of blood volume. Plasma contains more than 100 different proteins including albumin, fibrinogen, immunoglobulins, protease inhibitors, and clotting factors. Plasma plays a vital role in maintaining the blood pressure and exchanging important minerals such as sodium and potassium to maintain proper pH balance in the body. It is obtained by separating the suspended cells and proteins from it.

Plasma derivatives contain specific concentrates of plasma protein obtained from blood plasma. These are obtained through a process known as fractionation. Plasma derivatives include albumin, factor VIII and IX, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex (AICC), immunoglobulins, including Rh immune globulin, alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor concentrate, and anti-thrombin III concentrate. Albumin constitutes the major and important part of plasma protein which is responsible for maintaining the oncotic pressure in blood vessels and has numerous transport functions. Immunoglobulins are responsible for generating an efficient immune response against an infectious disease or pathogen. The blood clotting factors constitute factor VIII and IX which help in blood coagulation.

Blood plasma derivatives have a wide range of clinical applications. These are used in the treatment of various life threatening diseases. Blood plasma derivatives are obtained from blood donors. Advancement and development of better methods for preservation of these blood plasma derivatives along with newer and developed procedures for fractionation fuel the growth of the global blood plasma derivative market.

Moreover, rising cases of life threatening diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and hemophilia create a demand and opportunity in the global blood plasma derivatives market. Furthermore, various government and non-governmental organizations initiatives to conduct and promote blood donation camps has resulted in increase in human blood collection. This is boosting the growth of the global blood plasma derivatives market.

The global blood plasma derivatives market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into albumin, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex, factor VIII concentrate, factor IX concentrate, immunoglobulins, including Rh immune globulin, Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor Concentrate and Anti-Thrombin III Concentrate.

Based on application, the global blood plasma derivatives market can be segmented into HIV, hemophilia A, hemophilia B, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, bleeding disorders, genetic lung disorders, immune system deficiencies and dysfunctions, shock, trauma, burns, cardiopulmonary needs, Rh incompatibility, transplant recipients, liver conditions, pediatric HIV, and rabies from animal bites. Plasma derived products are also used for treatment of rare diseases such as hereditary angioedema, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, also known as genetic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (CODP), Kawasaki disease (KD), and congenital fibrinogen deficiency. In terms of end- user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and blood transfusion centers.

In terms of region, the global blood plasma derivatives market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for blood plasma derivatives. Growing awareness regarding the use and availability of plasma derivatives for treatment of infectious diseases drives the market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for blood plasma derivatives. Advanced research carried out by various health care institutes on safe blood transfusion fuels the growth of the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for blood plasma derivatives during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global blood plasma derivatives market are Baxter BioScience, Grifols S.A., CSL Behring, ViroPharma, Inc., Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc., Octapharma, and Fusion Healthcare, among others.

