Buckwheat Extract Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Buckwheat Extract market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable).

Top Companies in the Global Buckwheat Extract Market : Nexira, Foodchem International Corporation, The Good Scents Company, Martin Bauer Group, Panacea Phytoextracts, La Milanaise.

Buckwheat contains a flavonoid known as rutin which fortifies the blood vessels. Rutin has been identified as vitamin-P and is known for its ability to strengthen blood vessel and maintaining the elasticity. The use of buckwheat is varied and makes an important ingredient in supplements that aim at preventing disorders associated with blood vessels aging such as hypertension, myocardial infarction atherosclerosis and strokes. Other benefits of buckwheat extract include improving digestion, building immunity, and bone health etc.

Buckwheat extracts diversified use in therapeutic herbal formulations providing benefits such as strengthening blood vessels and improving blood flow, also providing additional health benefits in diabetes management improving bone health and many more is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally the buckwheat extract has the ability to blend with majority of food products providing an additional use in the food and beverage industries. The use of the extract in food as an additive is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global buckwheat market.

Consumers preferences are noticeably on a shift towards the healthier options and the organic buckwheat extract is therefore expected to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Powder Extract

Liquid Extract

Herbal Supplements

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

