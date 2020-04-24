Card Personalization Equipment Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2025 | Atlantic Zeiser, Emperor Technology, NBS, Matica

The latest market report on Card Personalization Equipment 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Card Personalization Equipment Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

The Card Personalization Equipment market was valued at 780 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1350 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Companies Covered-

Datacard, Muehlbauer, Atlantic Zeiser, Emperor Technology, NBS, Matica, Ulian Equipment and Others.

A Card Personalization Equipment can produce a individually specific card instead of a generic card. During the personalization process, the plastic cards or smart cards are personalized according to the individual project or customer requirements. The personalization process includes different sub-systems and technologies such as laser engraving and high-end printing systems (thermal printing, dye-sublimation), lamination or embossing.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Card Personalization Equipment industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 76.62 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Card Personalization Equipment industry.

Second, the production of Card Personalization Equipment increased from 2333 units in 2012 to 3278 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 8.89%.

Third, North America occupied 33.37% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 27.39% and 22.00% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.53% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The Card Personalization Equipment Market is segmented by the types such as,

Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

High-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Commercial

Other

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Global Card Personalization Equipment Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Card Personalization Equipment manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the Card Personalization Equipment Market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

