CEA Antibodies Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2023

CEA stands for carcinoembryonic antigen, is a protein that is usually produced in developing fetus and disappears or is absent in adults. Production of abnormal amount of CEA protein may lead to cancer. CEA test is performed to measure the level of proteins and check for the recurrence of colon and other cancers in patients already diagnosed with cancer. The normal accepted range of this protein that is non-cancerous in nature is 0 micrograms to 0.25 micrograms per liter of blood. Elevated levels of carcinoembryonic antigen in patients recently treated for cancer, indicates recurrence of the cancer.

Read Report Overview –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cea-antibodies-market.html

The elevated levels of carcinoembryonic antigens results in different types of cancers and other conditions such as cholecystitis, lung infection, heavy smoking, inflammatory bowel diseases, peptic and ulcer. High level of carcinoembryonic antigens is also found in the patients who are not diagnosed with cancer. This increases the risk of developing cancer in such patients.

Hematoma (blood accumulating under the skin), infection, dizziness and excessive bleeding are some of the risks associated with abnormal levels of CEA. The abnormal levels of CEA in the body can be detected by using arcitumomab, a monoclonal antibody. This is commonly utilized in identification of glycoprotein expression in tissue samples. CEA antibody acts against the CEA, and help treat patients with presence of CEA protein. Hence, this antibody in utilized extensively to treat the patients suffering from CEA associated cancers.

Request a PDF Brochure on CEA Antibodies Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4682

Several drugs (CEA antibody) are currently available in the market that are utilized to treat CEA cancer. Pan CEA and clone II-7 are some of the examples of CEA antibody drugs. Discovery of specific antigens and biomarkers propels the growth of carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market. Similarly, continuous technological advancements in the drugs will also augment the growth of carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market. Likewise, rise in geriatric population also supports the growth of carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market. This is due to the fact that this class of population is at higher risk for developing CEA associated cancers. The World Health of Organization has estimated that by 2050, around 2 billion people belong to this population. However, lack of awareness and availability of novel technological solutions might pose a challenge to the growth of CEA antibody market.

In 2012, North America accounted for the largest share of the global carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market. This is due to the presence of large number of companies engaged in developing and manufacturing carcinoembryonic antigen antibodies. Also, increasing R&D expenditure by various players in the region will augment the growth of carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market. Likewise, increasing government initiatives regarding the development of carcinoembryonic antigen antibody will further accentuate the growth of carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market.

Europe accounted for the second largest share by revenue in 2012 of global carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market. This large market revenue is attributed to the presence of large geriatric population coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. Asia-Pacific along with Rest of the World (RoW) contributed smallest share in the global carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market in 2012. Lack of awareness coupled with presence of few pharmaceutical companies that are engaged in developing and manufacturing carcinoembryonic antigen antibodies restrict the growth of carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market in these two regions of the globe.

Request for a Discount on CEA Antibodies Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4682

Some of the major players operating in the carcinoembryonic antigen antibody market include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Myriad Genetics, Epigenomics, Qiagen N.V., and Life Technologies Corporation among other significant players.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets