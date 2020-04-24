Crohn’s Disease Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease affecting the gastrointestinal tract, is mostly found in two different age groups. The first one is between 15 and 35 years of age and the second one between 60 and 80 years.

Proving beneficial to the Crohn’s disease market is the various drug developments for treatment. Besides, changing lifestyles that has led to supplanting of healthy eating habits with unhealthy ones and rising in smoking are has resulted in more individuals being afflicted with Crohn’s disease, thereby stoking further growth in the market. In addition, increasing demand for biologics to cure bowel disorders, including Crohn’s disease, growing awareness about the health condition and the available treatments are also filliping the market.

Noticeable trends in the Crohn’s disease market are rising preference for symptomatic drugs and therapeutic over surgeries and emergence of better drugs in the market on account of considerable money being ploughed into research and development by manufacturers.

Posing a challenge to the market, on the other hand, is the expensiveness of treatment. Further, lack of early diagnosis, mostly in developing countries, and the patent expiry of blockbuster drugs may hamper the expansion of the market in the near future.

From a geographical standpoint, North America is the leading region in the global Crohn’s disease market. The U.S. and Canada are mainly powering the growth in the region. Europe trails North America vis-à-vis market share. Asia Pacific is another attractive market that is slated to rise at a good clip.

Crohn’s disease is a prolonged inflammatory disease of the bowel, affecting any part of the gastrointestinal tract, i.e. from the mouth to the anus. Crohn’s disease is frequently diagnosed in two different age groups, first between 15 and 35 years old and second between 60 and 80 years old. The disease is mainly characterized by abdominal pain, diarrhea (with or without blood), fever, and weight loss. Additionally, extraintestinal conditions such as arthritis, erythema nodosum, and uveitis are detected among half of the patients. Prevalence and incidence of Crohn’s disease is rising globally since the last few years. The exact cause of Crohn’s disease is not recognized; however, some factors such as genetic malfunctions concerning the immune system concurrent with some environmental factors such as normal flora of human gut, smoke, foods, chemical contamination, or pollution triggers the occurrence of Crohn’s disease in susceptible people.

The global Crohn’s disease market is driven by increasing incidence of bowel disorders such as Crohn’s disease, leading to drug innovations for treatment. Crohn’s disease is more prevalent in developed and industrialized countries, particularly in individuals who smoke, and also with changing food habits, such as preference of fast food over vegetables and fruits. Therefore, rising patient population due to lifestyle changes and other factors also contributes to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, rising demand for biologics for treatment of bowel disorders such as Crohn’s disease, increasing awareness about Crohn’s disease, and the available treatments are estimated to propel the global market. Additionally, drug manufacturers are vigorously focusing on innovative products having more efficiency. Therefore, increased preference and utilization for anti-inflammatory drugs and biologics coupled with the rising acceptance of biosimilars is anticipated to play a significant role in boosting the Crohn’s disease market during the forecast period.

Therefore, the Crohn’s disease market is projected to witness key trends such as increased preference for symptomatic drugs and therapeutic over surgeries, better disease management for inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease, and the arrival of improved drugs in the market due to better investments in R&D programs, prevailing the market. However, high cost of treatment is likely to be a major restraint for the market. Moreover, lack of early diagnosis, mostly in developing countries, and the patent expiry of blockbuster drugs may hamper the expansion of the market in the near future.

The global Crohn’s disease market can be segmented into diagnosis, drug type, and region. Crohn’s disease can be diagnosed by blood test, colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, small bowel imaging, double-balloon endoscopy, computerized tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In terms of drug type, the market can be segmented into anti-diarrheal, antiinflammatory drugs, immuno suppressors, antibiotics, and pain relievers.

In terms of geography, the Crohn’s disease market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global Crohn’s disease market. Major share of the region is attributed to the significant incidence of Crohn’s disease in the region, mainly Canada and the US (Ranjbar et. al. 2015), unhealthy life style including fast food consumption and smoking habits, progressive healthcare infrastructure and innovative healthcare solutions. Europe follows North America in terms of share of the global Crohn’s disease market. The Crohn’s disease market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high growth rate. This rise is primarily due to changing food habits, industrialization, and innovative diagnostic and treatment options for the disease. Major players in the market find countries in Asia to be productive markets for Crohn’s disease with the increasing incidence of the disease in the countries in the region. They are making significant investments, which in turn is likely to fuel the expansion of the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global Crohn’s disease market include AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

