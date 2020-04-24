Digital OOH Market Update: Check It Out Who is the Fastest Marketplace Climber?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Digital OOH Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as iHeartMedia (United States), JCDecaux (France), Lamar Advertising (United States) , OUTFRONT Media (United States), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (United States), Prismview LLC (United States), Daktronics (United States) etc.

Summary:

Global Digital OOH Market Overview:

Digital OOH (out of home) refers to advertising activities that target consumers while they are out of home such as at cafes, colleges, shopping centers, restaurants and other convenience stores. DOOH deploys its own screens at various locations thus, benefits locations owners and focus on customer engagement. Falling prices of display systems such as LED and LCD have attributed to its growth significantly.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Digital OOH market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “”Growing Cloud and IoT Application in DOOH “”.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Digital OOH market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

**The market is valued based on weighted average selling price (WASP) and includes any applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 currency rates.

Market Size Estimation

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Digital OOH market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Market Drivers:

Growing Innovation in Display Technologies

Rising Focus on Business Intelligence Leading to Increase in Investment in Programmable Advertising

Market Trend:

Rising Creative and Customized Ad Distribution

Restraints:

Rising Popularity of Online Advertising

Low Return of Investment (ROI) in Digital OOH

Opportunities:

Growing Cloud and IoT Application in DOOH

Increasing Adoption of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Digital OOH

Growing Infrastructure and Smart City Construction Leading to Availability of More Ad Locations

Challenges:

Issues Related with Interoperability Among Different Devices

Public Outcry and Inability to Generate Mass Appeal

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are iHeartMedia (United States), JCDecaux (France), Lamar Advertising (United States) , OUTFRONT Media (United States), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (United States), Prismview LLC (United States), Daktronics (United States), NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan) and Stroer SE & Co. KgaA (Germany). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Broadsign International LLC. (Canada), Mvix, Inc. (United States), Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (United States), Ayuda Media Systems (United States), Deepsky Corporation Ltd. (Hong Kong), Aoto Electronics Co., Ltd (China) and oOh!media Ltd. (Australia). Analyst at HTF see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Digital OOH market by 2024. Considering Market by Verticals, the sub-segment i.e. Commercial (Retail will boost the Digital OOH market.

Market Highlights:

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) in the US has released programmatic standards for the DOOH industry, as part of an ongoing process to facilitate DOOH transactions. The standards will benefit all stakeholders – buyers, sellers, brands and the ad-tech community – by expanding opportunities for buyers to target audiences and purchase DOOH media programmatically. The standards have been reviewed by Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) and media owners.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Digital OOH market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Digital OOH market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Digital OOH Service Providers, System Integrators, Government Agencies, Research Institutes and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Digital OOH Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital OOH market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital OOH market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital OOH (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital OOH Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital OOH market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

