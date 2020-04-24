Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: an Asymmetrical Opportunity on Sales 2019-2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Pinc Solutions (United States), Cana Advisors (United States), Drone Delivery Canada (Canada), Dronescan (South Africa), Hardis Group (France), Infinium Robotics (Singapore), Matternet (United States), Workhorse Group (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Drones are used for different applications including security monitoring, surveying hazardous locations, among others. However, they can also be used for the transportation of good and logistics from one place to another. They are used as part of assembly lines to rapidly transport packages, loading trucks, cargo ships, among others. Most of the leading companies such as Google and Amazon are rapidly using drones to reduce the delivery time. Delivery drones come in different sizes as per the applications. These drones are drone vehicles or cargo drones to modified surveillance drones that can be used to automate the logistics components of stocking as well as handling inventory. Furthermore, the companies are engaged in supply chain operations are deploying drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to serve in a wide variety of roles. The drone logistics and transportation has overcome traditional delivery tasks which were time-consuming and labor-intensive. The drone logistics and transportation is highly efficient, less expensive, and significantly improving worker safety when deployed properly.According to HTF, the market for Drone Logistics and Transportation is expected to register a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods, Investments in the Drone Delivery Market and High Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Improved Inventory Management with Drone Technology . The Transportation Infrastructure sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Manufacturers, such as Pinc Solutions (United States), Cana Advisors (United States), Drone Delivery Canada (Canada), Dronescan (South Africa), Hardis Group (France), Infinium Robotics (Singapore), Matternet (United States), Workhorse Group (United States), Skycart (United States) and Skysense (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 20 June 2018, SenseFly, the industry’s leading provider of professional mapping drones, and a commercial drone subsidiary of Parrot Group, have announced the relocation of its North American operations to Raleigh, N.C.

Recently, United Parcel Service Inc. Has started a new logistics service that delivers medical samples via unmanned drones through a collaboration with Matternet (United States), an autonomous drone technology company.

Market Drivers:

• Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods

• Investments in the Drone Delivery Market

• High Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions

Market Trend:

• Improved Inventory Management with Drone Technology

• More Environmentally-Friendly Logistics Management

Restraints:

• Bandwidth and Battery Life Concerns

Opportunities:

Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain, Drone Delivery Service in Geographically Challenging Areas and Use of Drones for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations

Challenges:

Delivery Authentication and Cybersecurity Concerns, Concerns Regarding Safety during Travel and Package Drop, Restrictions on the Commercial Use of Drones and Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Manufacturers landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

