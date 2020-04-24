Drone Surveillance Market – A Comprehensive Growth Rate of More Than 17.15% by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Drone Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Aerodyne Group (Malaysia), Azure Drones SAS (France), Cyberhawk Innovations Limited (United Kingdom), Martek Aviation (United Kingdom), Sharper Shape Inc. (United States), Boeing (United States), Airbus Corporation (Netherlands) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Global Drone Surveillance Market Overview:

Drone surveillance refers to capturing video and images to gather information about specific targets via UAV drone which is to an aircraft without human pilot which operates through onboard computers or remote control. The drone surveillance market has high growth prospects due to rising demand from the defense sector owing to the increasing security concerns and growth in terrorist activities. For instance, the New York Police Department announced to deploy 14 of the unmanned fliers for reaching remote areas in crime scenes, monitor large events, and others. Further, exemptions are given by various governing bodies such as European Aviation Safety Agency (ESSA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and others, to permit drone surveillance in numerous industries expected to drive the market over the forecasted period. According to HTF, the Global Drone Surveillance market is expected to see growth rate of 17.15%

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Drone Surveillance market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “”Rising Security Budgets of Developing Economies “”. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “”11th April 2019, Singapore police launched a fleet of drone-equipped vehicles to monitor pre-planned security events, search missions and situations requiring aerial surveillance.”” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Drone Surveillance market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Market Size Estimation

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Drone Surveillance market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the Drone Surveillance market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Market Drivers:

• Rising Application of Fixed Winged Drones by Defense Personnel for Security Measures

• AI And Machine Learning Deployment to Boost Drone Automation

• Increasing Demand of Multi-Rotor Aircraft for Drone Surveillance

Market Trend:

• Emphasizing On Development of Batteries to Increase the Flying Period of Drones

• Technological Advancement to Increase Drone Payload

Restraints:

• Lack of Skilled Drone Operators

• Restriction on Commercial Use of Drones in Various Countries

Opportunities:

• Rising Security Budgets of Developing Economies

• Growing Demand of Drones Surveillance from the Commercial Sector for Shipping, Logistics, and Others

Challenges:

• Lack of Appropriate Air Traffic Management and Safety for UAV Drones

• Concerns Regarding Public Safety and Privacy

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Aerodyne Group (Malaysia), Azure Drones SAS (France), Cyberhawk Innovations Limited (United Kingdom), Martek Aviation (United Kingdom), Sharper Shape Inc. (United States), Boeing (United States), Airbus Corporation (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel) and Saab Group (Sweden). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like AeroVironment, Inc. (United States), General Atomics (United States) and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel). Analyst at HTF see United States Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Drone Surveillance market by 2024.

Market Highlights:

11th April 2019, Singapore police launched a fleet of drone-equipped vehicles to monitor pre-planned security events, search missions and situations requiring aerial surveillance.

“”UAVs drone operations involve high risk thus, stringent regulations have been imposed by various governing bodies such as FAA, ESSA, and others. There are different regulations regarding UAV drones in various countries. Some of the common restrictions stated below. The regulations bar drones to fly near sensitive locations such as government offices, military warehouses, airports, and others. Moreover, drones must be flown within the line of sight with the restriction on maximum altitude. Flying UAV drones over public places are restricted in the most part of the world.””

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Drone Surveillance market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Drone Surveillance market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes UAV Drone Manufacturers, End-Use Market Participants of Different Segments of Drone Surveillance, Government and Research Organizations, Associations and Industrial Bodies, Research and Consulting Firms and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Drone Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Drone Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Drone Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Drone Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Drone Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Drone Surveillance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual Chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

